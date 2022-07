Mrs. Kathleen Parks Truelove, age 91, of Murrayville, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Daniel Webster Parks and the late Fannie Seabolt Parks. Mrs. Truelove, known to her loved ones as “Kat” or “Mom”,...

