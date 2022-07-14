Faithful dogs, distant stars and big ears – take the Thursday quiz
All hail the Thursday quiz! The kind of quiz where we can pass time in the comments debating what should be the precise wording of a GCSE-level science multiple choice question while making the world a better place. Fifteen questions on recent news and general knowledge, with a few punchlines and regular characters thrown in for good measure. There is no prize. It is just fun. You can pick up a bonus point if you spot an oblique reference to Doctor Who along the way. Have fun!
The Thursday quiz, No 64
- If you do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com, but remember, the quiz master’s word is always final, and please, please, please, do check you aren’t about to make a fool of yourself first.
Comments / 0