2022 British Open: Justin Rose withdraws from 150th Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Justin Rose withdrew from the 2022 British Open citing a back injury.

The 41-year-old Englishman, who burst on the scene as a 17-year-old amateur at the 1998 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, will be replaced in the tournament by Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino. The first alternate on the reserve list is now Aaron Rai, a 27-year-old Englishman.

UPDATE: Rai got in when Erik Van Rooyen withdrew at St Andrews due to a neck injury.

Rose, a former world No. 1 and winner of the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, has long made it known that the British Open is the major he most desires. But since turning pro shortly after his miraculous run at the championship in 1998, in which he was named low amateur for his T-4 finish, he has a spotty record overall: he has played in 19 Opens since and recorded just two top-10 finishes, with a T-2 in 2018 at Carnoustie in Scotland. That will remain his best career result.

Rose has made 12 cuts in 16 starts this season on the PGA Tour. Last month, he shot 60 in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open to finish T-4.