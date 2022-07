About 20 years after they first started dating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married after "Bennifer" tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend at a drive-thru chapel. Rumors had swirled about nuptials, but it was confirmed in J.Lo's monthly newsletter, which included pictures from the ceremony. And while many will always refer to Jennifer as J.Lo, fans might have to come up with a new individual nickname as she decided to take her new husband's last name. J.Fleck is probably a no-go.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO