Macie Muto is the Queen and Logan Nabus the King for Geary County 4-H for the coming year. They were crowned Thursday night at the end of the 4-H Public Revue. Muto has her goals in mind. "I want to promote 4-H and I want to be a role model to the younger members." She enjoys 4-H and said the Fair is the best part of the experience.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO