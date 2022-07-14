ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Cracks Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason Top 40

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We are now less than two months from the kickoff of the 2022 college football season, and which means preseason poll season is now officially in full swing.

One of the first major preseason college football polls to drop comes from long time college football expert Phil Steele, who included his preseason top 40 poll as part of his recently released his 2022 College Football Preview magazine.

Despite coming off of a losing campaign in 2021, Steele is high on the Louisville football program heading into 2022, placing them at No. 33 on his preseason poll.

Going by Steele's preseason poll alone, the Cardinals will be taking on a tough 2022 schedule. Louisville will face six teams ranked in the top 40, including Clemson at No. 4, Pitt at No. 11, NC State at No. 13, UCF at No. 17, Wake Forest at No. 24 and Kentucky at No. 35.

Earlier this offseason, it was announced that he had also named 10 Cardinals to the Preseason All-ACC Teams, including a pair of First-Team selections in offensive lineman Caleb Chandler and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.

Louisville finished last season with an overall mark of 6-7 and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals kick off the fourth year of the Scott Satterfield era on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Syracuse.

Phill Steele's 2022 Preseason Top 40

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Utah
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Oregon
  11. Pitt
  12. Miami
  13. NC State
  14. Baylor
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. USC
  17. UCF
  18. Texas
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Iowa
  21. UAB
  22. Penn State
  23. Michigan State
  24. Wake Forest
  25. Cincinnati
  26. BYU
  27. UCLA
  28. Air Force
  29. Ole Miss
  30. Boise State
  31. Florida
  32. Louisville
  33. Houston
  34. Kentucky
  35. Arkansas
  36. Minnesota
  37. Kansas State
  38. Appalachian State
  39. Fresno State

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

