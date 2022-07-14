ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

15-Year-Old, Adult Charged in NW Canton Killing

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made two arrests in the city’s latest homicide. A 15-year-old...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 18

Marc Jachim
4d ago

The juvenile should be tried as an adult, and sentenced to death if found guilty. Firing multiple shots at someone is no accident. The punishment for the crime should not be different just because of someone’s age. At 15 they knew what they were doing.

Reply(2)
15
Mary Lou Young
4d ago

15? Wow!!!! Sad but true, they start young. His life will be forever lock up. As for his accomplice, shame on him! He should been a good example and not put them both in this position. He should get as much time bc of his age. I pray for the victim's family

Reply(2)
4
Jason Cyphert
4d ago

looks like a 40 year old see what drugs and dringing and non parenting do!

Reply
8
 

