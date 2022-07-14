ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time for 'Child’s Given Name' acts

By Max Eden
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over how schools should accommodate students experiencing gender dysphoria has become so divisive in part because both sides speak different moral languages. Activists on the Left insist that "gender affirmation" is "lifesaving" care. When conservative state legislators in Florida proposed the Parental Rights in Education Act, it was quickly,...

Denise Miller
3d ago

Whatever side of this debate you are supporting, think back to when you were in K,1,2. Did any of your teachers discuss their sexual preferences. Were any if your teachers discussing heterosexual issues? Probably not because they are adult topics and not appropriate for discussion with 5 and 6 year olds that still believe in Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago

So in other words if Tom’s school records say TOM is his given name. But he’s TINA when going potty that’s ok? Just STOP ALREADY. FACTS DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS. TOM WAS BORN TOM and he’s gonna die TOM. Remember “ trust the science?” How quick the GROOMERS FORGET..

Stephani G.
2d ago

it's not a good thing when adults in charge of children are telling them to keep secrets from their parents. when I was a kid, I was taught that's a bad thing when an adult asks you to keep a secret.

