The latest piece of my childhood to fall to the wrecking ball is the former Joe Gong’s Restaurant building on Fort Henry Drive near the Eastman Road intersection. Joe’s restaurant has long been gone. But it still hurt a bit when I drove by to see the building being demolished a few days ago. I can’t say it was unexpected. It’s long been known the property owners have long-term redevelopment plans for the site.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO