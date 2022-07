Education: Master of business administration, King University. Company: Highlands Physicians, Inc. What do you do? HPI is a physician-owned and operated Independent Physicians Association located in Kingsport. Highlands Physicians consolidates resources for the physician community to enable them to operate more efficiently while maintaining autonomy. As executive director of HPI, I am committed to giving independent providers all the tools necessary to provide excellent quality and affordable health care to our region. HPI is stepping out of the shadows and facing the challenges of our healthcare ecosystem.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO