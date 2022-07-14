ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Motorcyclist dead after hitting parked car

whby.com
 4 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after hitting a parked car on the 400...

www.whby.com

whby.com

Green Bay testing automatic license plate readers

GREEN BAY, Wis–The city of Green Bay is testing Automatic License Plate Readers on some streets. Twenty-eight cameras are mounted to poles at major entrances and exits to the city, on each bridge over the Fox River, and many arterial roads. The Police Department says the data collected will...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI

