Dietiker accepts 10-year prison term as part of plea; drug-induced homicide charges dropped

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer left the patrol vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second responding officer was on the scene and picked up the first responding officer. The subject took control of the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the subject near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO