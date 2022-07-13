ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Dietiker accepts 10-year prison term as part of plea; drug-induced homicide charges dropped

By David Adam, MRN Editor
muddyrivernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — A Quincy woman pled guilty Wednesday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court to two charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for a prison term of 10 years. Dietiker, 32, was set to enter a plea on May 11 when her attorney, public...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 1

muddyrivernews.com

Homeless man jailed on $100,000 bond, faces first-degree burglary charges

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A homeless man is in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after he was arrested Wednesday. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants on Wednesday, July 13 for Daywan T. Taylor, 21. He was charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest from an incident that began in the 100 block of North Main around 4:12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
HANNIBAL, MO
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer left the patrol vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second responding officer was on the scene and picked up the first responding officer. The subject took control of the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the subject near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Police Conduct Officer-involved Shooting Investigation

On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Gladstone Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GLADSTONE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

ISP investigating shooting death of man who held Hancock County deputy at gunpoint, stole patrol vehicle

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was contacted Wednesday, July 13 by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man found with meth after arrest for driving stolen utility cart through Sodalis Nature Preserve

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested Wednesday while driving a utility cart through Sodalis Nature Preserve. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants Wednesday, July 13 for Dustin L. Pagett, 30, who was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
HANNIBAL, MO
KWQC

Police investigate shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning. Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard. According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and...
BURLINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal Man in Custody After Attempted Burglary

31-yeard old Colton Bonar was arrested Monday (July 11) afternoon after he tried to flee for an attempted burglary. The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call Monday afternoon about a silver van that was going the wrong way on Center street and stopped in front of a house and kick down the door according to a witness in the area. When officers arrived they located the van, which was reported stolen the day before, and saw a while male leave the home and try to flee.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, July 13

07/12/22 - 1:36 a.m. - Fort Madison police arrested Dalton Jerald McKeown, 26, of Fort Madison in the 3700 block of Avenue L, on a charge of OWI-2nd offense. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 07/12/22 - 2:25 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four candidates to vie for Miss Adams County Fair queen during July 27 pageant

MENDON, Ill. — Four local women will take the stage in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair title on Wednesday, July 27. All queen candidates have been working for more than a month in the areas of interview, speech and stage presence. The 2022 Little Miss and Mr. Adams County Pageant starts at 6 p.m., followed by the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Queen Pageant at 7 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KBUR

SEIRMC to replace West Burlington emergency department parking lot

West Burlington, IA- Southeast Iowa Reginal Medical Center has announced that starting Monday, July 18th, work to replace concrete in the circle drive at the entrance to the West Burlington hospital’s Emergency Department will begin. A new sidewalk to the Emergency Department entrance from the parking area for people...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA

