SAN ANTONIO — Groceries aren’t the only thing to pick up at H-E-B. Now, with its new home department addition, folks in San Antonio can purchase furniture. With the July 14 launch of Home by H-E-B in San Antonio, two new product lines, Haven + Key and Texas Proud, are available. Locations in Brownsville, Burleson, Corpus Christi and New Braunfels are also home to the new department, according to a news release.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO