NORFOLK, Va. — In its second year running, the HBCU powered TBT team began training this week at Norfolk State. Head Coach of the Spartans, Robert Jones was asked to lead the team this year and he's joined by many former Spartans who want in on the action including Derrik Jamerson Jr. who most recently played for Penarol in Argentina, and Newport News native Devante Carter.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO