With Audi pledging to launch only EVs from 2026, it means each new generation of a model coming out within the next four years will be the last to have combustion engines. Such is the case of the Q5, which is expected to transition to the third-gen model at some point in 2023. Until then, a lot of testing needs to be covered, and our spies recently stumbled upon a seemingly troubled prototype at work in the Austrian Alps.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO