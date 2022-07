Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A report released Sunday by a special committee of the Texas House provides the most thorough account yet of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting and the failures of law enforcement and other state and local officials. In 77 pages, it described how the shooter prepared and armed himself, how the school district fell short on campus safety preparations and how law enforcement moved too slowly to end a massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

UVALDE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO