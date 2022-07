The bad blood between Braves’ reliever Will Smith, and superstar Juan Soto go back many years. In their first encounter on August 17, 2020 with no fans in the stands, Soto ambushed Smith on the first pitch he saw in the 9th inning for a 445 foot home run. Smith took exception to it. And it was on from there. On April 6, 2021, Soto hit the walk-off single against Smith and then on September 7, 2021 Smith plunked Soto on a 1-0 pitch. It could have escalated into a Hunter Strickland on Bryce Harper type of brawl — but Soto didn’t charge the mound and throw his helmet at Smith.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO