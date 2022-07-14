ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS has restricted parents’ access to their kids’ schools. But there’s no policy and no formal way to appeal.

By Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yPPj_0gfHcEQV00
Jennifer Baez, with her husband, Jose Garcia, stands outside of their Chicago house last month. Baez and Garcia were restricted from their son's school after a conflict with the principal over the boy being bullied by another student. Victor Hilitski/for the/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago student Jordan Garcia had an especially tough school year, his mother said.

Jennifer Baez said Jordan had been slapped, pushed and taunted by a classmate since the first week of fifth grade. Baez said her husband frequently spoke with school staff members, but the student continued to target her son. So when her husband told her of a new bullying incident on April 22, Baez decided she’d “had enough.”

Baez immediately headed to Columbus Elementary . She said she called 911 in front of the school employee who had intervened between the two boys. The dispatcher instructed the employee, Baez and her husband to wait at the school until officers arrived, Baez said.

In the meantime, Baez emailed Columbus’ principal, Wendy Oleksy, to let her know police were on their way. Oleksy replied, telling Baez that since the school day was now over, the employee “is free to leave. You may wait outside the school for the police to arrive, if that is what you feel you must do. I will start a bullying investigation on Monday,” the next school day.

What transpired next led to Oleksy effectively banning both Baez and her husband, Jose Garcia, from Columbus until the school year ended on June 14. The couple received a letter informing them they violated visitor protocol by engaging in “inappropriate and unacceptable conduct,” according to a copy shared with the Tribune.

They were told they needed permission to step onto the grounds of the Ukrainian Village school for any reason, including public meetings. If they went to Columbus without consent, or received permission to be at the school and displayed “unacceptable behavior,” they would be directed to leave. Police would be called if they didn’t comply.

It’s unclear how many of these parent restriction notices principals have issued, as Chicago Public Schools says it’s not centrally tracked, but the district says it’s only done after a serious disruption — such as behavior that’s threatening or abusive. There is no Chicago Board of Education policy regarding these letters, and there is no explicit recourse for parents who receive one.

“CPS school and district administrators weigh very carefully any decision to restrict a parent from the school setting and ultimately a school leader will issue notice of restriction to a parent(s) or other visitor within the building after careful review and approval from our Office of Network Support and our Law Department,” the district said in a statement to the Tribune.

Screening parents’ emails

Miriam Bhimani, a CPS parent and education advocate, said these restriction letters are just another tool the district can use to limit parent access to their child’s school. Bhimani noted that CPS filtered and sometimes censored her emails — a practice she believes began after she was contacted by the CPS Office of the Inspector General on another matter.

Bhimani said a CPS employee was tasked with reading emails she sent to people in the district to decide if and when to forward them to the intended recipients. Bhimani said the censorship continued for months, until the state intervened in 2020 at her behest.

Bhimani sees similarity between that situation and the parent restriction letters. In both cases, CPS did not reference a policy or provide a way to appeal the action.

“I think there are probably legitimate reasons to ban people (from school), although I might argue that the court system is the venue for that rather than individual principals,” Bhimani said. “When I typically (learn of) these restriction letters, it’s because a parent has advocated out loud and been vocal, so that’s the connection I see with the email interception issue.”

Bhimani recently filed a Freedom of Information Act request for copies of parent restriction letters issued during this past school year. The district said her request was “overly broad and burdensome,” so she narrowed it to cover 10 schools, including Columbus Elementary.

In its response, CPS said it had no records of these letters at eight of the schools. CPS said Columbus Elementary did issue three restriction letters in the last school year, while William Howard Taft High School in Norwood Park sent out two — but the district didn’t provide copies to Bhimani.

CPS cited concerns about violating student privacy. Bhimani said she plans to pursue legal action because the public is owed more information on this matter.

Through a public records request covering fall 2016 to spring 2022, the Tribune received from CPS copies of two restriction notices that were partially redacted.

One letter was sent in March 2019 to a parent who was told he or she could not enter any district facility before June 30, 2020, without prior permission.

What spurred the ban was not clear from the portions of the letter that were not redacted. CPS did not cite any code, statute or legal standing that allows it to enact these restrictions.

The other notice — sent in May — prohibits the recipient from entering a CPS facility or being present on district property until June 30, 2024, without prior authorization. CPS general counsel Joseph Moriarty signed both letters, which were copied to district Chief of Safety and Security Jadine Chou.

Baez’s letter, dated April 28, was not included in the district’s response to the Tribune’s records request.

In its reply, CPS said letters from individual principals “are not comprehensively tracked nor maintained in any one central location,” but are instead kept at individual schools and network offices.

“While the district does not track restrictions that pertain only to parents at one school, the district does centrally track letters pertaining to individuals who have been restricted from accessing all district property for various reasons but predominantly those who have been involved in severe misconduct and pose a threat to the safety and security of students and staff,” CPS said in its FOIA response.

The district declined to make Oleksy, the Columbus principal, available for an interview. CPS does not comment on individual student or parent matters, a spokesperson said.

Baez said the April 22 incident happened at dismissal. She said Jordan’s classmate tried to staple his hand in the hallway, as Jordan pushed him away and yelled for him to stop. The employee who separated the two told Jordan’s father she would speak with the other boy’s parents, Baez said. Baez told the Tribune she was tired of that response because calling the student’s parents had not changed his behavior.

“My husband called me and said, ‘Should I say something back?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m going to go to the school, and I’m going to call the police,’” Baez said. “Because I’ve had enough. This is enough. So I get to the school and nobody’s there. Everybody’s gone. Nobody’s in the office.”

According to Columbus’ website, the school day ends at 2:45 p.m. Baez said she called 911 around 3:40 p.m. She emailed Oleksy at 3:41 p.m., according to a copy of the email Baez provided the Tribune.

Baez said she experienced pushback from Oleksy, the employee who had intervened and another employee who had arrived on the scene. Baez filed a report with Chicago police that afternoon, accusing Jordan’s classmate of misdemeanor battery, police records show.

Three days later, on Monday, Baez and two parent advocates met briefly with Oleksy to discuss the incident, Baez said. Baez said Oleksy abruptly ended the meeting and threatened to call the police if they did not leave.

Principal calls parent ‘verbally aggressive’

Baez said she met virtually with her parent advocates, Oleksy and a representative from the CPS department of safety and security three days later, to draft a safety plan for Jordan because Oleksy had concluded he had been bullied. Baez said she felt good about how that meeting transpired and prepared to send her son back to Columbus — until she was blindsided when she received the restriction letter via email from Oleksy about 40 minutes after the meeting ended.

In her letter, Oleksy referenced the events of April 22, accusing Garcia of yelling at a school employee and describing Baez as “verbally aggressive.” She said Baez raised her voice, “came towards (an employee) so much so that she had to step back,” and refused to leave the school building when asked.

“Your son was witness to all this aggressive and unsafe behavior,” Oleksy wrote. “It is unacceptable for you to keep a staff member at school through use of threats of the police, especially when the school day has ended and the staff member has every right to leave the premises. It is unacceptable for you to yell at staff members and come into their personal space.”

Baez and Garcia took issue with the letter — but decided not to try to fight it.

“We were both equally upset about the letter. We both felt that nothing in that letter is factual,” Baez said. “We realized that it’s kind of just their word against ours, like, how exactly are we supposed to fight or go up against CPS?”

Baez said she pulled Jordan out of Columbus on May 4 to home-school him for the rest of the year. Baez said she already felt the district was failing her son — this was his third CPS elementary school — and the letter from Oleksy was “the cherry on top.”

“It’s just very disheartening, and at this point, I just feel like I have lost total trust with Chicago Public Schools,” Baez said.

She said she had little communication with Oleksy after withdrawing Jordan. Then, on May 20, Oleksy emailed Garcia to tell him he was in violation of the ban.

“On Tuesday, May 17, you delivered lunch via Uber Eats from Panda Express to a staff member,” Oleksy wrote in an email Baez provided the Tribune.

She continued: “I am writing to remind you that you may not be on school property unless you have prior approval from me, and this includes delivering for Uber Eats. Please ensure you call the school, ask for me, and obtain my permission, should you need to deliver food to Columbus again. However, please avoid choosing deliveries to Columbus School in the future to avoid this.”

In response, Garcia told Oleksy in an email that he has “no control as to where Uber directs me to drop food off. I did not enter the building and was met outside by the person this order was for.” He ended the email with: “This is getting out of hand.”

tswartz@tribpub.com

Comments / 13

JON RYNEARSON
3d ago

it's time to remind those public servants who they work for. those are our schools. parents have ever RIGHT to go those schools where THEIR kids go that's tax payer funded.

Reply
8
Hellene
4d ago

If those letters are so important to the school as they say, then why are they not tracked or properly kept for records?

Reply
11
deedee
3d ago

How can you restricted parents from coming to school for a problem that the staff didn't take care of, we as parents are not going to allow these people who are suppose to be educating and providing a safe school environment. We the parents love our children and we are not going to allow these people to harm, misused or treat our any kind of way. To all parents who have young children in these so called dummy down institutions that are called schools protect your children at all cost.... Remember family is first......!!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

FROM ADDICT TO ADVOCATE: Chicago woman defeats addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
nypressnews.com

Gun violence in Chicago’s South Side driven by poverty, pastor says

CHICAGO – Poverty drives the majority of gun violence in the South Side of Chicago, and outside help is needed to bring change, a pastor in the community told Fox News. “Violence is a fruit of something, not a root of something,” New Beginnings Church Pastor TJ Grooms said. “The root is that there is no economic vitality.”
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Remote meetings led to skipped votes in Chicago City Council, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chicago City Council members to switch from in-person meetings to remote. A policy analysis by the Better Government Association found that Chicago City Council members were marking themselves present for meetings, but failed to cast votes when called. Council rules require all present members to vote unless recused under conflict-of-interest rules.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Differences in how people react to homicides in Chicago vs a wealthy suburb

Differences in how people react to homicides in Chicago vs a wealthy suburb. The recent mass shooting in Highland Park only reminds us how different gun violence and homicides are viewed, discussed and perceived in the public and mainstream news media when compared to the greater and everyday violence that consumes Chicago and Cook County. A lot of it has to do with racism. Racism against Blacks and racism against Whites. One day we will address crime for what it is rather than as an issue for partisan political exploitation.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Education Policy#High School#Chicago Police
CBS Chicago

Uber driver recounts terrifying carjacking incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Video shows CPD officers confronting, striking teen on bike and fleeing the scene

On Thursday, July 1, there was a troubling incident in Park Ridge in which an off-duty Chicago police officer accused a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy, the only youth of color in a group of teenage friends, of trying to steal the officer’s son’s bicycle outside a Starbucks in suburban Park Ridge. The cop pinned the boy to the sidewalk with his knee in the child’s back, until the teen’s companions protested that the Puerto Rican boy wasn’t trying to steal the cycle, and bravely pulled the adult off their friend. The family of the Puerto Rican boy, who’s an honor student and three-season athlete and active in his church, say he was racially profiled, and called for charges against the cop. Park Ridge and Chicago police say they’re investigating the case.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Uber
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood’s Lexington Swiftly Transforming Into West 40

Community members inside of the gymnasium at Lexington school in Maywood during a public meeting hosted by West 40 on June 23. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, July 17, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The former Lexington Elementary School at 415 W. Lexington St. in Maywood, is quickly on...
MAYWOOD, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Schools seeing challenges with ILEARN scores

Public schools in Lake County's urban core continue to struggle with ILEARN test scores. The results of the spring 2022 assessment were released by the Indiana Department of Education Wednesday. On the English/language arts and math tests given to students in grades three through eight, only two percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy