Chicago, IL

Eric Williams’ Silver Room Block Party is back for the 17th year at a new South Side location

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Eric Williams, owner of Bronzeville Winery in Chicago, is seen there on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

What started as a block party to bring dozens of Silver Room customers together to celebrate arts and culture grew into an event for thousands in Chicago over 17 years.

Now the Silver Room Sound System Block Party is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus in a new location — moving from 53rd Street in Hyde Park to 39th Street Oakwood Beach July 16-17.

Eric Williams, owner and creative director of The Silver Room and the Block Party , said he considers the 17th Block Party to be a new iteration of sorts. The beach environs is a reset of the yearslong Hyde Park event. He’s excited about the programming slated for the weekend complete with dancing, house music, DJs and steppers music. The difference this go-around is this event will be ticketed. $50 for a single day pass, $90 for a weekend pass. (Children under 13 are free with an adult.)

“I wanted to keep it close to Hyde Park, keep it south. The urban streetscape is a big part of the Block Party,” Williams said. “When I think about the Block Party, I think of this idea of transformation. We transform city streets into a place of celebration ... to bring together different folks from the creative community. Because we have more space, we will have a design pavilion, which is going to put a focus on Black architects, designers and creatives — a place that’s going to have some sculptures and renderings, objects from the built environment. There will be some discussions, some talks … a way for people who don’t think about design as a part of our artistic ecosystem to be able to see something they might not have seen.”

Five stages will feature musical performances from a variety of artists including Body and Soul NYC, DJ Ron Trent, Hannibal Buress, Joey Purp, Liv Warfield, Madison McFerrin, violinist Edith Yokley, Afro Karaoke and Bonita Appleblunt. There will also be an interactive kids and family area, well-being activations, a food court, and a village of vendors in addition to beauty and sports programming. Williams said 70 retail vendors and 25 food vendors will be on site. As the owner of the recently opened Bronzeville Winery , Williams said tastings of the winery’s fare will be available. While the location may have moved, culturally the Silver Room Sound System Block Party will remain the same, an extension of the Hyde Park store and a space where art, fashion and community meet. This year’s theme is “Back Together Again.”

Following the Block Party, Williams said he will be focusing on The Silver Room’s 25th anniversary on Dec. 13 and the different ways to honor that milestone as a small business. Photos, retrospectives, a book and an album with Silver Room folks are all possibilities.

“Most businesses don’t last 25 years, no matter where you are or who you are,” Williams said. “To have the space that’s still going strong after 25 years, I’m honored that people appreciate what we’ve done all these years.”

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. July 16-17 at Oakwood Beach; tickets are $50 for one day or $90 for a weekend pass and can be purchased at silverroomblockparty.com . Public transportation, ride-share or biking to the event is strongly encouraged, given the limited parking. Coolers, pets, and outside food and beverages are prohibited.

