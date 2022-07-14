The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

A low-hanging tree branch cost an Idaho couple a 24-hour delay in Gothenburg on Wednesday, July 6, and local residents benefitted from the mishap. The driver and his passenger wife were hauling a load of potatoes for the company he works for, Killpack Trucking, based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, bound for Ohio. “I had something I needed printed and I saw on the Internet that I could print at the library in Gothenburg. It looked like an easy place to get the truck in and out so I asked him to stop,” the wife told me as she explained their detour into town off of Interstate 80.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO