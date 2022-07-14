ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

gothenburgleader.com

Tree Branch Mishap Leads to Potato Free-For-All

A low-hanging tree branch cost an Idaho couple a 24-hour delay in Gothenburg on Wednesday, July 6, and local residents benefitted from the mishap. The driver and his passenger wife were hauling a load of potatoes for the company he works for, Killpack Trucking, based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, bound for Ohio. “I had something I needed printed and I saw on the Internet that I could print at the library in Gothenburg. It looked like an easy place to get the truck in and out so I asked him to stop,” the wife told me as she explained their detour into town off of Interstate 80.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Kearney Hub

Family fun 'Firefly Picnic' set for Saturday night at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — At Rowe Sanctuary, when the fireflies come out, the fun starts. “There is no better place to learn about fireflies than at the prairie,” said Beka Yates, education manager at the sanctuary. Rowe Sanctuary will celebrate fireflies with its annual “Firefly Picnic” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday...
GIBBON, NE
Kearney Hub

Cruise Nite grand marshal a celebrity from just down the road

KEARNEY — Jay Lewis knows a little something about a lot of things. Take people living in New York City. “Everybody says people in New York are cold,” he said. “Well, they’re not. They are just people. Once you get to know them, basically you have a friend for life. To this day, I keep in touch with five people from New York and I haven’t been there for 10 or 11 years.”
Kearney Hub

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Nebraska

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska, including Kearney, Grand Island, York, Hastings, and Lexington until 11 p.m. Saturday. As storms approach from the north and west, heavy rain and lightning are likely this evening. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

'Emma:' Musical based on Jane Austen to hit Kearney stage

KEARNEY - Sometimes a raised eyebrow can provoke more laughter than a rubber chicken. In the case of Kearney Community Theater’s production of “Jane Austen’s Emma,” director David Rozema knows the difference. “This kind of comedy is subtle and witty,” he said. “It’s certainly not crass...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ's Market...
HASTINGS, NE
doniphanherald.com

Severe weather spurs evacuation at fairgrounds

Severe thunderstorms packing high winds and torrential rainfall passed through Tribland’s midsection Saturday evening, causing flooding and power outages in some locations and requiring an evacuation from the Adams County Fairgrounds in the middle of a concert. According to a compilation of storm information from the night, reported or...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Grand Island men arrested for assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island men got into a physical altercation on Thursday night, leading to GIPD arresting them for assault. According to the police report, 30-year-old Faysal Hirsi said that 28-year-old Austyn Ladd started the confrontation. When it escalated, witnesses say Hirsi then struck Ladd with a brick, causing a head injury and a laceration on his arm.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Fairgrounds were evacuated due to severe storms on Saturday. The Adams County Emergency Management Director and staff with the Fairgrounds, AG Society, Nelly Management and EMS gathered at 3 p.m. on Saturday to discuss the potential threat of storms that may occur during the Nelly Concert at the Adams County Fairfest.
HASTINGS, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Custer, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Custer; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Jefferson; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Saline; Seward; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 471 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY CUSTER DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOWARD JEFFERSON KEARNEY MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS POLK SALINE SEWARD SHERMAN THAYER VALLEY WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Masker Football Academy takes over Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Masker Football Academy made a stop at Kearney Catholic High School Saturday for an afternoon of fun on the field. The creator of the camp, Nebraska Quarterback, Matt Masker is delighted to come back to his old stomping grounds to teach the younger generation of football players.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 215 around 6 p.m. According to NSP, an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it, and that’s when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
COZAD, NE
KSNB Local4

Five hospitalized in 3-car crash near Campbell

CAMPBELL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on Highway 4 near Road 400 about four miles east of Campbell. WCSO says the initial investigation suggests the lead vehicle was struck from the rear, which caused one person to be ejected from their vehicle. The first vehicle then spun out of control before colliding with a third vehicle, causing even more damage.
CAMPBELL, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for threatening woman with a knife

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Early Friday morning, 31-year-old Guillermo Soler of Grand Island was arrested for making terroristic threats towards a woman. According to Grand Island Police, Soler grabbed the woman and forced her into an apartment against her will, barricading the door. Soler then held a small serrated...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two taken to hospital after crash north of Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash north of Hastings. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West Lochland Road and Highway 281. Hastings Police said a blue vehicle on West Lochland Road went to turn north onto Hwy 281 and hit...
HASTINGS, NE

