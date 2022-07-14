‘Three Little Pigs’-Themed Cocktail Bar Opens in Sebastopol

Despite ongoing controversy, the Sebastopol Planning Commission is awarding an alcohol permit to a new restaurant. The commission granted the permit to Piala Georgian Cuisine on Tuesday night. Several former employees argued against the restaurant getting a liquor license, saying co-owner Lowell Sheldon has a history of workplace sexual harassment. The Sebastopol Planning Commission denied the alcohol permit in May, but changed its mind this week, with reservations. Sheldon will not be allowed to drink nor serve alcohol at Piala, and the permit must be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s. Last fall, eleven former employees publicly accused Sheldon of creating a toxic work environment, with some accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO