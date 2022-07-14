ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Five Points Arts resumes lecture series July 30 with Alexis Rockman

By Five Points Arts
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — Five Points Arts announces the return of its artworld lecture series with a talk at 7 p.m. July 30 with painter Alexis Rockman “A History of Ice'' in the Wilson Sheehan Auditorium at the Five Points Arts Center,...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Antique Essex bank to get new life as women’s boutique

ESSEX — The 400-pound antique night deposit box remains on the front of the former Liberty Bank on Main Street, while the barred windows have been removed to make way for a new storefront. Soon, the venerable brick building that housed a bank since 1873 will be home to...
ESSEX, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Bradley Cooper films in Fairfield; retail comings and goings in Stamford and Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Bradley Cooper filmed scenes for the Netflix movie “Maestro” at a private home on Dunham Road in Fairfield last week. The film, based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, features Cooper in the lead role as well as actress Carey Mulligan (from “The Great Gatsby”) as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, and actress Maya Hawke as their daughter Maya Bernstein. Filming also took place in New York City and the Berkshires in Massachusetts. “Maestro” will debut on Netflix next year. Cooper, who is also directing, has been in the media lately amid rumors that he is dating Huma Abedin, former deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

After stint in LA, Hartford native returns home to launch film career

HARTFORD — When Tina Parziale heard her former student, TJ Noel-Sullivan, was headed to Los Angeles to work in film, she wasn’t sure he’d return to Connecticut. In high school, he’d started to explore his passion for making films at Real Art Ways in Hartford, where Parziale is the learning and engagement manager. She was excited when she heard about his opportunity to work for Mattel Films in Los Angeles on the set of the Barbie movie.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Register Citizen

Upcoming Milford Oyster Festival to support local charities

MILFORD — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival will be entertaining the masses next month, and the end result will help fill the pockets of area nonprofits. Scott Stapp, best known as lead singer for Creed, is headlining the festival, which will be Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oyster Eve, a pre-festival event will be held Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fowler Field.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Historic Milford synagogue to be demolished

MILFORD — The historic Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont synagogue, which had been used for more than 80 years until an electrical fire in 2012, is officially being demolished, according to Rabbi Schneur Wilhelm. According to the history of the Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont, the earliest Jewish religious services held...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Bigelow Hollow State Park has closed to new visitors Sunday, after its parking lot filled to capacity, state officials announced. The park and adjoining Nipmuck State Forest include hiking trails and Bigelow Pond on thousands of acres of woodland and marsh in Eastern Connecticut. Squantz Pond State Park in New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ang Lee
Register Citizen

Apartments coming to former Shelton Chinese restaurant site

SHELTON — Plans are one step closer to reality for construction of an apartment building on the Old Bridgeport Avenue property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, asked zoning staff to prepare a favorable resolution for...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford-based Americares names Mastercard VP as new board chair

STAMFORD — An executive vice president for Mastercard will lead the board of directors for Stamford-based relief organization Americares, the organization recently announced. Susan Grossman was recently elected chair of the board and succeeds Jerry Leamon, who had been chair of the board since 2015. Her three-year term began...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Shark Week blimp fuels up in Stratford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A blimp promoting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week lands at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford on Friday. Owned and operated by AirSign Airship Group, the blimp stopped for about 20 minutes in Stratford Friday afternoon to refuel on a day-long trip from Cape Cod to New Jersey.
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#American Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#University Drive#Museums#The Venice Biennale#Serpentine Gallery#Vip Reception
Register Citizen

On the ‘Airbnb of boat rentals,’ CT captains list their boats by the hour

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Captain Morgan grew up boating in Newport, Mystic and Martha’s Vineyard, with a background in sail boats. However, as he got into power vessels, Morgan decided he wanted to pursue his captains’ license, which he received in 2018. A year later, he decided to share his love of being on the water and passion for boat knowledge and safety with others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

West Haven begins seeking contractors for pandemic recovery projects

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of a committee tasked with overseeing city projects funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds said the city is now seeking contractors for a number of construction projects and social programs. ARPA Committee Chairman Ken Carney told council members this week that only...
WEST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Register Citizen

Norwalk issues drought advisory, asks residents to conserve water

NORWALK — The city is urging its residents to conserve water amid the recent drought. This includes anything from taking shorter showers to only watering lawns up to twice a week. Mayor Harry Rilling issued a drought advisory citywide Friday. The advisory was made in partnership with the First...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Two rescued in Norwalk canoe capsizing, police say

NORWALK — The police department’s marine unit responded to two maritime accidents Saturday, Norwalk police said— including a capsized canoe that left two boaters in the water. Police said Saturday afternoon the unit was called to Long Island Sound after a canoe capsized, leaving both occupants in...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy