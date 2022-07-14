Area construction academies lead students to careers

In terms of the summer heat, the weather outside might be frightful, but the classic cars on display will be so delightful. It’s Christmas in July at the The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Spanish Springs Town Square — where instead of sleigh rides, people will arrive at the square on four wheels. It’s also a time for giving, as the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual toy drive. Its aim for more than a decade has been to provide joy to children and families in the tri-county area during Christmas, as well as throughout the year when families are displaced from their homes and children don’t have toys. “July is a great opportunity to support our community and donate for the children of the tri-county area who are in need,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO