Village of Pine Ridge neighbors make holes-in-one within a week of each other

A historic step toward supporting area athletes took place Saturday night in The Villages. The second annual Buffalo Stampeders Sportsman Gala raised more than $700,000 inside the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, where Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker and dozens of local business representatives gathered to support the Buffalo Stampeders Youth Sports Club. A total of $528,390 was collected via two auctions — surpassing the $425,000 raised at the inaugural event last July — with additional sponsorships benefitting the seven-sport program pushing the total past $700,000. “If it wasn’t for this community and their support on a night like this, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Josh Yoder, president of the Buffalo Stampeders Youth Sports Club. “This allows us to hire great coaches, purchase and refurbish equipment, and help keep costs down for our athletes and their families.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO