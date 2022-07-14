ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Ridge, FL

Village of Pine Ridge neighbors make holes-in-one within a week of each other

By Donovan Conaway, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is almost no way to calculate the odds of two neighbors making holes-in-ones in the same week. But don’t tell that to Bill Sever and...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Rustic Perfection hair salon comes to the customer

Ashley Mazza doesn’t just want her clients to walk away from her salon with a fresh haircut or color. She wants them to have a memorable experience. But the salon isn’t a typical brick-and-mortar establishment. Rustic Perfection is run out of a 2009 Winnebago RV. It’s a full-service,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Campers enjoy second of three archery events

The sport of archery is one of the most popular outdoor activities for residents in The Villages. Judging by the number of youngsters at the firing line on July 7 at the Paradise Archery Range, it’s also become one of the most sought-after events for Camp Villages participants, too.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sportstravelmagazine.com

Bring Your Sporting Event to Florida’s Natural Wonder

Nestled in the beautiful north Central Florida region, Ocala/Marion County is a great destination to host a variety of youth and adult sporting events. Surrounded by stunning nature, fantastic weather year-round, top-notch facilities and plenty of fun activities to do while you are here, Ocala/Marion County is sure to deliver your athletes an experience to remember.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Community rallies to boost Stampeders

A historic step toward supporting area athletes took place Saturday night in The Villages. The second annual Buffalo Stampeders Sportsman Gala raised more than $700,000 inside the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, where Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker and dozens of local business representatives gathered to support the Buffalo Stampeders Youth Sports Club. A total of $528,390 was collected via two auctions — surpassing the $425,000 raised at the inaugural event last July — with additional sponsorships benefitting the seven-sport program pushing the total past $700,000. “If it wasn’t for this community and their support on a night like this, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Josh Yoder, president of the Buffalo Stampeders Youth Sports Club. “This allows us to hire great coaches, purchase and refurbish equipment, and help keep costs down for our athletes and their families.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
City
Pine Ridge, FL
City
The Villages, FL
City
Golf, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Volunteers help keep hospital running well

The community has stepped up to support UF Health The Villages Hospital since the day it opened 20 years ago as The Villages Regional Hospital. Years of effort from volunteers led to the formation of the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation in 2013. The foundation, then known as...
THE VILLAGES, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Grand opening scheduled for First Responders Recreation Center

A grand opening date has been scheduled for the new First Responders Recreation Center. The grand opening is set for July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will start the festivities. Memorabilia donated by more than 100 Villagers who served as first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement, will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Learn the ins and outs of disco dancing

When the disco beat gets going, residents can head out on the dance floor and groove the night away. For the past few years at the Enrichment Academy, Scott Roberts has helped residents learn to dance to the sounds from the late 1970s. He specializes in teaching the hustle, a dance he said was not taught in The Villages before.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfer#Astronomical#The Daily Sun
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages Amateur Radio Club will offer free HAM radio licensing course

The Villages Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring a free HAM radio license course for beginners starting Sept. 19. You will learn what HAM Radio is all about, how to operate and the rules of the airwaves in a friendly positive learning environment. The eight-week course will meet each week on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart snatched from town square

A Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart was snatched from a parking lot at a town square in The Villages. The longtime box office employee had parked her dark blue 2017 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart on the night of June 21 in the parking lot at 970 Del Mar Drive at Spanish Springs Town Square. She returned at 7 a.m. the following morning and found that her golf cart had vanished, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet your neighbor—Alan Cotney

When Dr. Alan Cotney and his family drove into Ocala from Zebulon, North Carolina to move here, his two little girls were disappointed they were not moving into Cinderella’s castle. That is what they thought Florida was all about when their parents told them they were relocating. Cotney was...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird In Flight In Ocala

This ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted enjoying nectar from a flower in Ocala. Thanks to Barbara Anello for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of Corvette ticketed after pulling into path of landscaping truck in The Villages

A man driving a Corvette was ticketed Friday morning after pulling into the path of a landscaping truck in The Villages, prompting a collision. The accident occurred at 7:14 a.m. when the Corvette was northbound on Canal Street and the landscaping truck was westbound on Bonita Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Largo, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a woman was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. The incident happened at 1:12 p.m. The 40-year-old woman from Ohio was waist-deep in the water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy