Op-Ed: Biden saved what Trump dismantled in Utah. But what will ‘save’ mean?

The Cosmic Ashtray rock formation, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. (Stephen Trimble)

On Oct. 8, President Biden righted two of the previous president’s many wrongs. In a pair of precise and eloquent proclamations, Biden restored the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — the Utah national monuments that Donald Trump had eviscerated four years earlier.

Conservation biology buttresses Biden’s fix. We know that big reserves connected by habitat corridors preserve land and life better than isolated islands of wildness. Large monuments like 1.9-million-acre Grand Staircase and 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears do a much better job at protecting all the “objects” worth preserving — as required by the Antiquities Act, the 1906 law that allows presidents to establish national monuments.

There’s no telling which object might be the key to resilience. As Aldo Leopold famously observed, “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.”

With restoration, monument advocates celebrated. Bears Ears was again protected, Grand Staircase saved — but just what does “protect” or “save” mean? At both monuments, the development of all-important new management plans is in the works. These will determine how protection works day to day on the ground.

For Bears Ears, a milestone was reached on June 18, when the five Native nations of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition signed a cooperative management agreement with federal agencies, becoming true partners in devising the plan for protecting Bears Ears. At Grand Staircase, a formal co-management agreement with tribes is a long-term goal rather than a “shall do” line item in Biden’s proclamation.