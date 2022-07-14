ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish Exhibition ‘i of the World’ Headed to NYC

By SJ Guest Editorial
 4 days ago
The Turkish textile industry wants to attract the “eyes” of the world.

Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (İTHİB), the flagship institution of the Turkish textiles industry, has organized the “i of the World” exhibition, taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel July 20-21. At this event, 33 prominent Turkish companies under its umbrella will showcase their unique collections to the entire fashion industry.

Need for i of the world

Exporters’ Associations have served in the various sectors and provinces of Turkiye since 1937 and contribute to economic development by increasing, supporting and coordinating exports.

The “i of the World” exhibition will allow Turkish companies to attract global apparel brands looking for high-quality products with fast supply, affordable price and market diversification. Turkish textile manufacturers specialize in a wide range of woven fabrics, knitted fabrics, lace and prints together on a single platform.

“While more apparel brands in the U.S. consider diversification within the supply chain, Turkiye will be one of the best options by means of its price-quality balance, service speed, design and production capacity,” said Ahmet Öksüz, chairperson of İTHİB. “I of the World promises to establish strong collaborations between the U.S. market and Turkish textile industry.”

Climbing the ladder of success

Being a vertical sourcing region in a sustainable and ethical format has made Turkiye an attractive alternative for the fashion industry, where there is a global need for apparel companies to expand their horizons and find diverse regions within their sourcing needs.

In fact, The Turkish Textile Industry has been climbing the ladder of success in recent years. Turkiye has become the fifth largest textile supplier in rankings. In 2021, Turkiye has increased share of global textile exports from 2.8 to 3.6 percent. Concordantly, foreign trade between Turkiye and the U.S.—third biggest export market of Turkiye in the textile industry—has been increasing.

“According to international trade data, Turkiye is the eighth largest textile supplier in the U.S. with a 2.6 percent share and supplies approximately $1 billion in textiles,” Öksüz added. “We believe the process will continue in 2022 because Turkish and U.S. economies complement each other, providing an excellent example of a win-win model.”

On the other hand, as the fifth-largest supplier of the textile industry worldwide, the Turkish Textile Industry has taken remarkable steps toward more sustainability .

“We are taking firm actions to ensure a high level of adaptation to the Circular Economy Action Plan. Our crucial goals are to reduce water and energy consumption, increase the energy efficiency from renewable energy sources, create and maintain sustainable supply chain organization and zero waste,” Öksüz added. “Turkish textile stands out as the first industry to announce the Sustainability Action Plan in Turkiye to achieve sustainability and a decarbonized future. A few years ago, sustainability was a good thing to have, but today it’s a must.”

For more information on the “i of the World” exhibition, click here.

