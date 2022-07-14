ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Our View | Apartment complex at The Falls is a welcome development

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristol Virginia City Council’s decision to approve an apartment complex in the heart of The Falls commercial retail development off Exit 5 is a good move. It has been well documented that The Falls has not been the successful retail development it was touted to be for a number of...

Planning Commission agrees to Williams Street storage lot for AEP

BRISTOL, Va. – A regional power provider wants to use a vacant city lot to store components needed to repair and upgrade area facilities. American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, is seeking a special use permit to allow outdoor storage at a Williams Street site. The warehouse and outside area will be used to store and distribute materials for future electric station projects for both Appalachian Power and Kingsport Power, for the next five years, city documents show.
BRISTOL, VA
Seven SWVA localities receive $10K in tourism grants

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia is one of seven Southwest Virginia localities receiving a $10,000 grant under a new tourism program developed by the Virginia Tourism Corporation. Bristol, along with the towns of Damascus, Marion and Saltville, plus Floyd, Scott and Smyth counties are all participants...
BRISTOL, VA
Mel Leaman Free Clinic

BRISTOL, VA
BTCS board responds to comments critical of educators

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education responded to derogatory comments Monday made by an advisor to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in reference to teachers. A hidden-camera video obtained by NewsChannel 5 in Nashville captured Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, stating at a gathering that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” The footage also shows Arnn saying that “basically” anybody can educate a child.
BRISTOL, TN
COVID cases surging through area again; 98 are hospitalized

BRISTOL, Va. – With more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week and testing positivity rates at or above 30%, the region continues to experience its first true summer surge. Ballad Health System reported 98 COVID positive inpatients on Monday, including 12 in intensive care units...
BRISTOL, VA
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
State Liners down River Turtles, 9-6

Brandon Nigh and Ryan Taylor came through with some timely hits on Sunday night for the Bristol State Liners as they snapped a five-game losing skid with a 9-6 Appalachian League victory over the Pulaski River Turtles. Nigh, from Oakland University in Michigan, hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the...
BRISTOL, TN
Aaron Williams resigns as Abingdon boys basketball coach

Aaron Williams has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, principal B.J. Lasley confirmed on Sunday night. Williams went 45-24 in his three seasons leading the Falcons, including a VHSL Class 3 state runner-up finish to Hopewell in 2021. He had previously had stints as the...
ABINGDON, VA

