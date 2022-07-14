Abilities Without Boundaries band performing July 17 in Prospect

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Bradley Cooper filmed scenes for the Netflix movie “Maestro” at a private home on Dunham Road in Fairfield last week. The film, based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, features Cooper in the lead role as well as actress Carey Mulligan (from “The Great Gatsby”) as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, and actress Maya Hawke as their daughter Maya Bernstein. Filming also took place in New York City and the Berkshires in Massachusetts. “Maestro” will debut on Netflix next year. Cooper, who is also directing, has been in the media lately amid rumors that he is dating Huma Abedin, former deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO