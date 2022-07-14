ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, CT

Abilities Without Boundaries band performing July 17 in Prospect

By Staff reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROSPECT — The Abilities Without Boundaries “Travlin’ Band” is making its first public appearance in two years on July 17. Members include adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, led by their teacher, Cheshire musician John Ingrassia. The band’s last public...

