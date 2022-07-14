ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling will be huge asset - Thomas Tuchel

Cover picture for the articleChelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tells BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan...

Gareth Bale: Wales forward produces stylish first touch on LAFC debut

Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
