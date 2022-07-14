The size of our galaxy compared to the rest of space might make you feel a bit ill

The James Webb Space Telescope has offered the world a deeper view of the universe than we’ve never seen – and it’s making a lot of people feel very, very small.

In fact, people exploring the sheer scale of the images of outer space have been left feeling a little bit queasy trying to get their head around the whole thing.

It comes after US president Joe Biden revealed the first picture which offers the further glimpse back in time that humanity has ever seen.

"The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology," Biden wrote on Twitter.

“For astronomy and space exploration. And for America and all humanity."

The images are stunning in their own right, and give us a glimpse of the recesses of space.

But they take on even more significance once you zoom out, and take in a wider view of the universe.

A new video, which was produced by American Astronomical Society’s WorldWide Telescope and shared by Harvard astronomy professor Alyssa A. Goodman, puts the pictures into context.

It zooms right into the image, before pulling back and comparing it to other images of the countless galaxies surrounding it – astronomy fans can also make their own versions here.

The size of the universe on display in the images has left people pretty freaked out.

One social media user seemed to sum up the common consensus on social media by writing: “We're so small im gonna throw up.”

“This just confirms that literally nothing really matters which is equally comforting as it is terrifying,” another said.

One more added: “We’re literally insignificant for what’s happening out there.”

