ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Olive oil, tomatoes and risotto rice supplies at risk due to Italy drought

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180qV0_0gfHX0Fx00

Stocks of olive oil , tomatoes and risotto rice are all at risk as Northern Italy experiences its worst drought in 70 years.

The country has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions, with more than 30 per cent of Italy’s agricultural production threatened, according to its largest agricultural union, Coldiretti.

Half of the farms in the Po valley, where a third of Italy’s crops are grown, are also at risk along with apricots, peaches and pears.

Speaking about the region earlier this week, Italy’s agriculture minister Stefano Patuanelli warned: “We’re talking about the cultivation of fruit, vegetables, tomatoes and cereals, especially corn and rice,” as well as the breeding farms that produce the region’s famed Parmesan cheese and prosciutto.

Walter Zanre, the UK managing director of olive oil specialist Filippo Berio, also told The Grocer trade journal: “Unless it rains very soon, the olive crop will be dramatically reduced.”

Compared with southern Italy, the north is not used to drought conditions and does not benefit from the irrigation systems used to combat hot and dry weather in place elsewhere in the country.

Food supply issues are expected to further impact the cost of living crisis, with severe price rises predicted by industry experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FG679_0gfHX0Fx00

Kyle Holland of market research group Mintec warned that Italian production of olive oil could shrink by 20 to 30 per cent compared to last year.

He told The Guardian that there could be a “substantial dent in global supply” of the cooking staple.

The news comes as food prices continue to rocket across the UK due to soaring inflation, Brexit and a cost of living crisis.

Economists from the LSE Centre for Economic Performance found that the UK’s departure from the EU caused a six per cent increase in British food prices .

According to retail data company Kantar, shoppers can expect to spend £380 more on their grocery bills this year as food price inflation hits a 13-year high.

The cost of food is now at its highest rate since 2009, adding to rising costs for gas, electricity and petrol.

And in May, the Office for National Statistics found that the price of pasta had risen by 50 per cent since last year.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, has also warned that pressure on household budgets “will only intensify over the remainder of the year” as he vowed to invest more money into improving value for shoppers.

“We really understand how hard it is for millions of households right now and that’s why we are investing £500m and doing everything we can to keep our prices low, especially on the products customers buy most often,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Code Red: Why coming heatwave will put even freak summer of 1976 into the shade

Railway lines are melting, wildfires are raging and ambulance services are said to be on the brink of collapse.The current heatwave is bringing chaos to the UK.In a country where summer, as George II once noted, tends to be “three fine days and a thunderstorm”, forecasts that temperatures will smash the 40C barrier next week are enough to send a shiver down the spine. Metaphorically speaking, of course.But how does this spell of searingly hot weather – so intense the Met Office has now issued a red warning – compare with what has become the gold standard of hot UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow.Russia's Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Canadian government said over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Southern Europe battles wildfires as heatwave spreads north

MADRID/LISBON July 18 (Reuters) - A heatwave sweeping southern Europe that has caused hundreds of deaths and huge wildfires in past weeks showed some signs of abating on Monday but continued to move north, including towards Britain where authorities issued an extreme weather warning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Oil#Tomatoes#Italy#European Union#Coldiretti#The Grocer#Mintec#Italian
The Independent

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

I am a terrible gardener. I hate weeding, and within weeks of planting anything, the tomato, pepper and other plants start to become overrun with unwanted greenery, and it’s just not a pretty sight.The few plants that do seem to persevere despite my sloppy gardening efforts are the herbs, and they are truly enough of a payoff to keep going. Having an ongoing supply of fresh herbs on hand during the summer ensures my cooking never becomes dull or uninspired. The secret to excellent pasta salads, tantalizing bruschetta and lively pasta sauces always comes down to a simple handful of...
GARDENING
The Independent

H&M to wind down Russian business over Ukraine invasion

Fashion giant H&M is to wind down its business in Russia, becoming the latest international business to exit the country following its invasion Ukraine.The Sweden-based retailer initially halted sales in Russia at the start of March.On Monday, the company told investors it has now “decided to initiate a process of winding down the business in the country”.It blamed its decision on “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future” in Russia.H&M said it operations in Russia, which were first launched in 2009, will be temporarily reopening to sell the remaining stock.Helen Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group, said: “After careful...
BUSINESS
The Independent

13 best sour beers to drink while soaking up summer rays

There’s nothing like a cold one when the sun’s out, is there? That post-5pm sound of a ring pull cracking, or a bottle-top pffst-ing, and the cool feeling of a beer’s condensation on your clammy fingers.Except, instead of opting for your average crisp lager or fruity cider this summer, how about a sour beer? Now, before you get turned off, trust us, sour beers are a lot more accessible than you might think. Gone are the days of mouth-puckering sour beers that taste like concentrated lemon juice, and in are the tinnies loaded with fruit and unique, exciting notes.Sour beer...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Public urged to stay out of the sun as heatwave arrives in Northern Ireland

Temperatures are expected to approach 30C (86F) on Monday as a heatwave reaches Northern Ireland.People have been advised to stay out of the sun, despite there being no heat warning in place in the region.In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place and red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat have been issued across Great Britain.The Met Office said Northern Ireland had its hottest day of the year so far on Sunday with 27.7C (81.9F) recorded in Armagh, but that is expected to be exceeded on Monday.The Met Office said: “Parts of the west around...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

GSK consumer spin-off Haleon floats in biggest London listing in a decade

GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer spin-off Haleon has floated on the London Stock Exchange in Europe’s biggest listing for more than a decade.Shares in Haleon, which owns brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief, started trading at 330p, valuing the business at more than £30 billion.By midday, shares in the business were around 2% lower at 320p.GSK announced plans to demerge the consumer business last year after investors put pressure on chief Emma Walmsley to focus on its core drug-making operation.In January, GSK rebuffed a £50 billion takeover offer from consumer goods rival Unilever, saying it valued the business too low.Haleon,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK weather – live: Heatwave could hit 43C as schools see one in three pupils absent

The UK’s hottest day on record is expected to be exceeded twice in the next two days as temperatures could even soar to 43C, prompting the declaration of Britain’s first-ever national heat emergency.The chief executive of the Met Office confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday. But Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C – well above the previous record of 38.7C, recorded in 2019.“Forty-one isn’t off the cards. We’ve even got some 43s in the model but we’re hoping it won’t be as high...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Real’ Mo Farah claims his identity was used to smuggle Team GB hero into UK as a child

A 39-year-old man living in Turkey is claiming to be the ‘real’ Mo Farah after the four-time Olympic champion revealed in a BBC documentary that he was brought to the UK illegally under the name of another child.In the documentary titled The Real Mo Farah, the Olympics hero said he was born as Hussein Abdi Kahin and assumed his new name when he was brought to Britain from Somalia following the death of his father.He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.Farah says in the documentary:...
WORLD
The Independent

Thrilling rugby summer teases 2023 World Cup but dementia crisis casts long shadow

Did absence make the heart grow fonder, or did the delay deliver a vintage summer of rugby? We had to wait for Scotland, Ireland, England and Wales to embark on their only extended trips of this World Cup cycle, but this was a July that contained everything: history, mystery, drama and diversion.It ended split almost impossibly evenly down the middle: two overall triumphs taken by sides from the north, two by those south of the equator, with the aggregate score across 12 encounters tilted in favour of the travelling sides by just a single conversion. The individual contests may not...
WORLD
The Independent

Still off-limits: Why I can’t wait to visit to Samoa

What’s your idea of true, no-room-for-improvement heaven? For me, it’s waking to the sounds of gentle waves under a beach fale – a small thatched bungalow on stilts, open to the elements. Or, more specifically, it’s stepping out of that fale and straight on to the sands of Vavau Beach, lapped by one of Samoa’s many tropical lagoons, and devouring pineapple slices for breakfast before snorkelling in an aquamarine ocean trench. Is that so much to ask?For more than two years, it has been. Following a firm closure as the Covid pandemic darted around the globe – punctuated by a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy