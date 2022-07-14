ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘The fires are still not under control’: Blazes continue to rage across Europe

By Jason Neely
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmeWz_0gfHWz2W00

Wildfires continued across Europe on Thursday with thousands of firefighters working to stop blazes spreading in several countries.

About 1,000 firefighters, supported by six water-bomber aircraft, were trying to bring under control two wildfires in southwestern France that have already burnt almost 4,000 hectares.

“The fires are still not under control, no casualties were reported” said the local authority for the Gironde department, where the blazes, which started on Tuesday, were raging.

France, already hit by a series of wildfires over the last few weeks, is suffering - like the rest of Europe - from a second heatwave in as many months.

“Since the start of the year, 15,000 hectares have been burnt in the country, versus a little less than 1,000 hectares at the same date last year... nine fires out of 10 have a human cause,” Interior minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters .

The biggest of the two Gironde fires is around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, where roads have been closed and 500 residents evacuated, with the blaze having already burnt 2,100 hectares (5,190 acres).

The other one is along the Atlantic Coast, close to the iconic “Dune du Pilat” - the tallest sand dune in Europe - located in the Arcachon Bay area, above which heavy clouds of dark smoke were seen rising in the sky.

That fire has already burnt 1,750 hectares and led to the preventive evacuation on Wednesday of 6,000 people from five surrounding campsites. Another 60 people were evacuated early on Thursday.

Elsewhere, thousands of firefighters battled more than 20 blazes that raged on Wednesday across Portugal and western Spain , menacing villages and disrupting tourists’ holidays amid a heatwave that pushed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the region.

There were also reports of fires in Croatia .

( With agencies )

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fireplane pilot dies in Portugal, wildfires rage in Europe

PARIS (AP) — The pilot of a Portuguese firefighting plane died when his plane crashed while on a firefighting operation in the northeast of the country Friday. The death came as fires continued to rage across Portugal, neighboring Spain and in France. In a message on his official Twitter account, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said, “It was with great dismay that I became aware of the death of the pilot who operated an aircraft that fell this afternoon.” He sent his condolences to the pilot´s family and friends and also expresssed his solidarity and gratefulness to all taking part in the fight against the fires. The pilot died while on an operation near the town of Torre de Moncorvo. Portugal has been particularly hard hit by wildfires this week. More than 3,000 firefighters battled alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions. The country’s Civil Protection Agency said 10 fires were still raging Friday, with ones in the north causing the most concern.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazes#The Gironde Department#Interior#Bordeaux
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

The Mafia Built A Port. Now It's a Global Cocaine Hub.

A port the Calabrian mafia helped to build has become so crucial to organised crime that it accounts for almost all of the cocaine seized entering Italy by sea. A new report by the country’s anti-drug unit revealed 97 percent of the almost 14 tons of cocaine coming into Italy via the Mediterranean sea last year was discovered in Gioia Tauro, a port in the southwest region of Calabria – an area dominated by the ‘Ndrangheta, the world’s most influential mafia organisation. The gangsters not only funded part of the building of the port, companies controlled by them were involved in its construction and its operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy