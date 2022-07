LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since returning to his alma mater to become their head coach, Kenny Payne has certainly injected some juice into the Louisville men's basketball program out on the recruiting trail. While the recruiting to finish out the current roster has been bumpy at times, the Cardinals have been inserting themselves into the mix for plenty of high profile prospects in the Class of 2023.

