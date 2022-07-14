The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- The Purdy® brand announced the launch of its Purdy Painter’s Storage Box, a three-tiered interlocking system designed to keep professional painters organized and productive, and able to quickly transport their tools from jobsites. The first of its kind storage system created for Pros by Pros, each box features dedicated space for housing painting tools, which includes a bin for wet brushes or roller covers up to 18 inches, hanger bars for organizing paintbrushes and even room for stowing two extension poles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005058/en/ The first of its kind storage system created for Pros by Pros, each box features dedicated space for housing painting tools. (Photo: Business Wire)

