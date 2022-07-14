ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Maxwell Street Days happening this weekend in Madison

By Josh Spreiter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – For more than 40 years, Maxwell Street Days has provided bargains, culinary delights and music for more than 30,000 attendees every year in...

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County holds MOVE4BGC

MADISON, Wis. — Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County celebrated MOVE4BGC Day Saturday. The event, which is in its 20th year, encourages children and adults to get out and get moving. Hundreds turned out to bike, walk and do yoga. The event also includes a virtual option, with...
DANE COUNTY, WI
San Damiano hosts first biergarten

MONONA, Wis. — The Friends of San Damiano celebrated summer Friday evening with their very first biergarten. Visitors enjoyed food, yard games, live music and the view of the lake from the shoreline. Attendees also got a chance to tour the property, including getting an inside peek at the house.
MONONA, WI
Urban League’s 8th annual Unity Picnic is back in full form

MADISON, Wis. – For the first time since the start of the pandemic the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Unity Picnic is back in full form. The group held its 8th annual event meant to bring people together to decompress but also to learn about community service programs they and their partners offer.
MADISON, WI
Janesville resident burnt after siphoning gas from car with vacuum

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville resident was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in their garage Sunday. Janesville Fire Department crews were called to the garage in the 4100 block of North River Road just after 11 a.m. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
JANESVILLE, WI
Trailer Stolen in Green County

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a trailer in Albany Township. In a social media post on Thursday, the sheriff’s department says a 16-foot, 14,000 pound hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between July 7th and July 11th. Anyone with information on the trailer should contact Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or by submitting a tip online. Tips that lead to the recovery of the trailer or an arrest could be eligible for a cash award, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Madison police find shell casings, damaged vehicles after gunshot reports

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of gunshots Friday night. Multiple callers reported hearing eight to ten shots in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street just before midnight. Responding officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road. Officers...
MADISON, WI
USPS holds job fair in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in Madison. The agency held a job fair for multiple positions Friday, including city and rural carriers. Jeff Braaksma, a customer relations coordinator, said there’s plenty of room for employees to grow a career with USPS....
MADISON, WI
Platteville Man Fined For Stabbing in Dubuque

A man from Platteville was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed. 40 year old Brian Booth was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days. In a report, Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on January 25th after a stabbing was reported involving 48 year old Daphny Alamendarez of Dubuque. She suffered puncture wounds and scratches. Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene.
DUBUQUE, IA
MPD: Man leads police on chase with woman and child in car, crashes

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday who they said led them on a car chase before crashing. Officers were investigating potential child neglect and the presence of drugs in the area of Kedzie Street just after 1:30 p.m. As they were arriving on scene, the suspect allegedly drove away.
MADISON, WI
Former Badgers return to Madison for Vibez Golf Club tournament

MADISON, Wis. — The rain did not stop a number of former Badgers and other big names in sports from taking over The Glen Golf Park on Friday morning. Melvin Gordon, Dare Ogunbowale and Bo Jackson were just some of the players who showed up and showed out for the first-anniversary tournament for Vibez Golf Club.
MADISON, WI
Southwest Health Offering Credit Monitoring For Those Affected By Cyber Attack

One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Southwest Health in Platteville earlier this year. The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the January 11th breach and provided resources to assist them. Information potentially compromised in the breach include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information. According to a breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, approximately 46,000 people were affected. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients. After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident was also reported to law enforcement. The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

