ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Equalizer Season 2 DVD release date confirmed

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are ready to see McCall get more justice in a new season. Before that happens, we get to catch up with The Equalizer Season 2 DVD. The Equalizer Season 3 is coming soon, but we need to get caught up with the second season first. You can do that with...

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Where will Jordan Peele’s Nope stream after theaters?

Jordan Peele’s Nope is finally out in theaters. Whether you’re going to see it or not, you’ll want to know where it’s streaming after theaters. It’s time for another Jordan Peele horror movie. Jordan Peele’s Nope is out in theaters at the end of the week. If you loved the likes of Us and Get Out, this is going to be a movie for you. Once you’ve seen it in theaters, you’ll want to stream it at home.
MOVIES
FanSided

Walker Season 3 premiere date confirmed

The CW has finally confirmed premiere dates for all its shows. That includes the Walker Season 3 premiere, which is set to air in October. With the way the end of Walker Season 2 played out, we’ve needed to know when we’d get new episodes. The CW told us that the series would return in the fall, but it took some time to get an exact premiere date.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Island’ Shopping: NBCU Hopes New Reality Series Spurs E-Commerce

NBCUniversal hopes viewers who make the journey to its new reality series “Love Island USA” will also have time to do some shopping. In addition to featuring the stories of a handful of contestants who must pair up to keep participating, the series, slated to stream on Peacock and air on E!, will promote e-commerce, giving a nod to the clothing, home décor, cosmetics and haircare products the player use and encounter. Viewers can scan a QR code that pops up on screen and will be led to articles on E! Online that allow them to learn more about the products and even buy them using NBCU technology.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in 2022

We are certainly ready to see what’s next for Magnum and Higgins now that Magnum PI Season 5 is happening. There’s a bit of a wait for new episodes. There was some great news at the end of June. After being cancelled by CBS, Magnum PI found a new home. NBC has ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, and there is the option for more in the future should the series perform well on the network.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#The Equalizer#Paramount#Blu Ray#Parmount
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Hey America, I'm coming for you': What Love Island US narrator Iain Sterling has in store

Over in the United Kingdom, the voice of comedian Iain Stirling is a summer staple. His Scottish accent is a signal that the hit dating show “Love Island” is back on television for several weeks of near-daily episodes in which young, thin, able-bodied Europeans date each other in a Spanish villa while being filmed every minute of the day. ...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

UK Agency Denton Brierley Signs Talent Agent Katy Wale

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Denton Brierley, the UK agency representing stars from Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Killing Eve, has signed talent agent Katy Wale. Several agencies were vying for Wale, who brings clients to Denton Brierley including Lou Llobell (Foundation), Lyna Dubarry (Liaison), Luke Roskell (Outlander) and Hattie Gotobed (Game of Thrones). She joins from Vivienne Clore Artist Management and previously worked at boutique agency Galloways. Launched six years ago by Creative Artists Management alums Gavin Denton-Jones and Suzy Brierley, London-based Denton Brierley has slipped somewhat under the radar in the UK agency game but represents major established and up-and-coming...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

267K+
Followers
506K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy