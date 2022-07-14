The Equalizer Season 2 DVD release date confirmed

NBCUniversal hopes viewers who make the journey to its new reality series “Love Island USA” will also have time to do some shopping. In addition to featuring the stories of a handful of contestants who must pair up to keep participating, the series, slated to stream on Peacock and air on E!, will promote e-commerce, giving a nod to the clothing, home décor, cosmetics and haircare products the player use and encounter. Viewers can scan a QR code that pops up on screen and will be led to articles on E! Online that allow them to learn more about the products and even buy them using NBCU technology.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO