The Equalizer Season 2 DVD release date confirmed

Several agencies were vying for Wale, who brings clients to Denton Brierley including Lou Llobell (Foundation), Lyna Dubarry (Liaison), Luke Roskell (Outlander) and Hattie Gotobed (Game of Thrones).
She joins from Vivienne Clore Artist Management and previously worked at boutique agency Galloways.
Launched six years ago by Creative Artists Management alums Gavin Denton-Jones and Suzy Brierley, London-based Denton Brierley has slipped somewhat under the radar in the UK agency game but represents major established and up-and-coming...
