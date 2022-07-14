ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

AREA CLASSIFIED AS "ABNORMALLY DRY" ON DROUGHT MONITOR

 4 days ago

(Whitewater Valley)--The U.S. Drought Monitor releases a map every Thursday, and much of the...

RICHMOND COMMON COUNCIL TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

(Richmond, IN)--The first-ever Climate Action Plan goes before Richmond Common Council Monday night. The plan provides a road map for how the city should best prepare for the effects of climate change but does not include any mandates. Studies from IU and Purdue say that the most impactful effects of climate change specifically in our area are increased precipitation and extreme heat events. But, of Richmond’s 20 hottest days on record, only three have occurred this century. The Climate Action Plan is divided into two categories that are aimed at better protecting the health of residents, according to a memo attached to the resolution.
RICHMOND, IN
DOWNTOWN WINCHESTER BUILDING DESTROYED BY FIRE

(Winchester, IN)--Fire destroyed a downtown Winchester building less than a block from the Randolph County Courthouse Saturday night. It broke out at the former home of the Corner Café. Smoke filled the downtown area as crews from multiple agencies battled the blaze. One firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation this morning. Neighboring buildings suffered minor damage. (Photo credit: DJI Aerial Photography)
WINCHESTER, IN
RPD SEEKS HELP IN LOCATING MISSING TEEN

(Richmond, IN)--Late Sunday night, the Richmond Police Department solicited the help of the public in locating a missing teenage girl. She’s 17-year-old Alonna Wethington. Alonna is a bi-racial girl with a thin build who was last seen in the area of the Townhouse Apartments early Saturday night. She was wearing red sweatpants and was carrying a red backpack. Her images were posted on social media Sunday night by RPD. If you can help locate Alonna, you’re asked to contact RPD or call 911.
RICHMOND, IN

