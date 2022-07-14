AREA CLASSIFIED AS "ABNORMALLY DRY" ON DROUGHT MONITOR

(Richmond, IN)--The first-ever Climate Action Plan goes before Richmond Common Council Monday night. The plan provides a road map for how the city should best prepare for the effects of climate change but does not include any mandates. Studies from IU and Purdue say that the most impactful effects of climate change specifically in our area are increased precipitation and extreme heat events. But, of Richmond’s 20 hottest days on record, only three have occurred this century. The Climate Action Plan is divided into two categories that are aimed at better protecting the health of residents, according to a memo attached to the resolution.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO