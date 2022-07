MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a case in which someone altered a check deposited at a mailbox in Forsyth County in early June. The victim, a Milton woman, said she had made out the check for $799 as payment on her credit card. Later in the month, she was notified by the bank that the check was made out to a person she did not know and that the amount had been changed to $20,156.33.

MILTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO