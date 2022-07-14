ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTCJt_0gfHTE6M00
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022.… Read More

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner’s drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women’s basketball in the country.

Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. She has been detained in Russia since February, and the U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom. Her guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations about a prisoner exchange could move forward.

Griner was arrested at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She is facing up to 10 years in prison.

In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt doesn’t automatically end a trial

Most journalists were denied access to Thursday’s session, but the director of UMMC Ekaterinburg, for which she plays during the WNBA offseason, told reporters afterward that he testified as a character witness.

“Our task today was to tell the court about her characteristics as an athlete, as a person — tell about how she played a big role in the success of the Ektaerinburg club and Russian women’s basketball as a whole,” club director Maxim Rybakov.

“Today is the first day when we have seen our basketball player since February. Thank God, she feels well, looks good,” Rybakov said outside the courthouse in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, where the airport is located.

Player Evgenia Belyakova said she testified that “Brittney has always been a very good teammate, so my role here is just to be with her, to support her.”

“We miss her very much, we miss her energy,” Belyakova added. “I was very happy to see her, and I hope this trial will be over soon and with a positive outcome.”

Also in court were Elizabeth Rood, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and other consular officials, and they were able to speak to Griner, who told them she appreciated their presence, the U.S. State Department said.

The trial’s next session is set for Friday.

Griner is one of the most prominent female athletes in the U.S., a standout for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they were doing all they could to win her release, as well as that of other Americans the U.S. considers “wrongly detained” by Russia, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington may have little leverage with Moscow, though, because of strong animosity over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the wide discrepancy in the seriousness of their cases could make such a trade unpalatable to Washington. Others have suggested that Griner could be traded along with Whelan, who is serving 16 years in Russia on an espionage conviction that the U.S. has described as a setup.

The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. The classification has irritated Russia.

Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the senior Russian diplomat, has noted that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps.”

Ryabkov warned that U.S. criticism, including the description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges.”

Griner’s detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of August.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Growing support for political violence raises alarms

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) wrote in a recent Twitter post that included a video of threatening letters and voicemails he's received. “But the darkness has reached new lows.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
WKBN

Local drive-in fast food joint opening to public on Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman. The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold. It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Man charged in murder of Hanover Twp. woman

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A man has been charged in the March 2022 murder of a Hanover Township woman. Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said Justin M. Givens, 27, of Salineville was indicted for the murder of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire. McGuire was shot inside her Depot Road home. Givens is charged...
SALINEVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
WKBN

Mother, daughters escape Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Haseltine Avenue on Friday. Crews responded a little after 2:30 p.m. and started leaving the scene around 4:30 p.m. No visible flames could be seen coming from the house, but there...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Dog found with rocks in stomach doesn’t make it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found on the East Side of Youngstown with several health issues, including rocks in his stomach, was not able to be saved. Animal Charity got the call about the male Cane Corso from a worker with the sanitation department. The worker found the dog near Richmond Avenue and Park Road on Youngstown’s East Side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Hostage#Us State Department#Khimki#Russian
WKBN

Cat and dog food giveaway to happen Saturday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania is giving away dog and cat food. The giveaway is happening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. It will take place at Case Avenue Elementary School. This is the third time the league done this type...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Columbus homeless shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a suspect Friday night in a fatal shooting at a Columbus homeless shelter. Christopher O. Smith, 35, was arrested in the city Friday night and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He’s accused of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy