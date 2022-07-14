WT Sports Briefs: Former Buffs basketball standout Chavlovich returns as assistant coach

Former West Texas A&M standout baller David Chavlovich is making his return to Canyon.

After a few years of playing professionally overseas, WT head men's basketball coach Tom Brown announced the hiring of Chavlovich to the 2022-23 coaching staff.

"I'm excited to welcome back David Chavlovich to the WT Basketball program," stated Brown. "David will bring a wealth of experience with him to WT. David played all four years at WT, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Final Four in his senior season. He definitely had opportunities to leave WT for bigger schools. However, David wanted to win, he was a leader on the court and was committed to the program. I believe he will have the same passion and commitment as a coach."

Chavlovich played pro ball in Croatia and Australia following his four-year career at WT. He originally signed a contract with the Croatian Side KK Bosco located in Zagreb before making the move to Australia to play with the FDBA Frankston Blues.

"I'm excited to come back and coach at my alma mater with the best coaches in the country," Chavlovich said. "I have big shoes to fill as coach Quincy Henderson is one of the best coaches out there, but I can't wait to learn and grow as a coach and bring a national championship to WT."

"Coach Quincy Henderson will be fantastic at St. Cloud State, and he will really be missed," Brown said. "The addition of David Chavlovich will be a huge addition to our program." The Arlington product registered one of the greatest careers in program and Lone Star Conference history as he finished as the all-time leading scorer with 2,490 points. He finished his time in the maroon & white as the only player in program history to reach 2,000 points while also sitting at the top in career field goals (789), field goal attempts (1,912), 3-pointers (388), 3-point attempts (1,062), and free throws (524). In his final season, Chavlovich also set the single-season school record in points scored (726) to surpass his previous record of 665.

Chavlovich led the Buffs to the program's first NCAA Elite Eight appearance since 1998 with a 95-87 victory over UT Permian Basin. He totaled 71 points during the regional tournament, including 28 in the finals to earn MVP honors. The Buffs went on to defeat Le Moyne College, 87-73, to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

He was a four-time All-American and finalist for the 2018 Bevo Francis award which is given to the top men's basketball player who competes in the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA. During his senior season, he was named a First Team All-American by Basketball Times and received Honorable Mention honors by Division II Conference Commissioners' Association (D2CCA) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Women's Golf

The WT women's golf schedule has been released for the upcoming season and it includes 10 regular-season events across four states during the 2022-23 season. The Lady Buffs will host the sixth annual WT Fall Invitational on Sept. 9-10 when they open the season at the Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo. They will then set out to Dallas to compete in the West Regional Preview hosted by DBU on Oct. 3-4 before heading to Eureka, Mo., to compete in the USML National Preview (Oct. 10-11). WT will close out the fall schedule in the Aloha State where they will play in the Southwest Airlines HPU Shark Shootout at the Pearl Golf Club in Aiea, Oahu, Hawaii on Oct. 25-26. The Lady Buffs will have a quick turnaround as they compete in the Southwest Airlines Dennis Rose Intercollegiate Invitational on Oct. 28-29 in Kohala Coast, Hawaii. The Lady Buffs will return to action on Feb. 6-7 in Laredo at the Texas A&M International Invitational followed by another trip to South Texas for the Central Oklahoma Southern Invite on Feb. 20-21 at the Cypresswood Golf Club in Houston. The St. Mary's Rattler Invitational is set to take place on March 6-7 at the Dominion Country Club in San Antonio with the RJGA Palm Valley Classic hosted by Western New Mexico following in Goodyear, Ariz., on March 31-April 1. WT will host their second tournament of the season on April 3-4 at The Lodge at Ventana Canyon in Tucson, Ariz. The Lone Star Conference Championships will take place on April 16-18 followed by the NCAA West Regional Championships at the Dallas Athletic Club on May 8-10. The NCAA National Championship is scheduled for May 16-20 in Eureka, Mo., at the Fox Run Golf club.

Recruiting

WT head women's golf coach Meredith Jameson announced the signing of player Anna Nomrowski to the 2023 roster. "Anna has a powerful and consistent swing and she has great experience in large competitive tournaments," Jameson said. "I'm looking forward to her joining Buff Nation in January when she completes her undergraduate studies." Nomrowski, a native of Neuss, Germany, currently ranks 578th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings with six Top 10 finishes and three victories. She competed in the German Match Play this spring where she advanced to the quarterfinals finishing in a three-way tie for fifth. She will graduate from Heinrich Heine Universitat Dusseldorf with a degree in mathematics this fall and will work towards her MBA during her time at WT.