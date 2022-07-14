Pokemon Go Starly Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

The Pokemon Go Starly Community Day event will spotlight the Gen 4 regional bird Pokemon, Starly, and its evolutions. Starly is a staple for many Sinnoh teams and can be a welcome addition to Pokemon Go teams, especially with what this Community Day offers. Of course, trainers should expect a plethora of Starly to appear in the overworld, but they’ll have an increased chance to find and catch a Shiny Starly as well as have Staraptor learn an exclusive move to use in battle.

There’s plenty to look forward to this weekend for Starly Community Day in Pokemon Go, and this guide will help you through it all.

Pokemon Go Starly Community Day Start Time

The Pokemon Go Starly Community Day, featuring Starly and its evolutions, will begin Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. local time to 2 p.m. local time.

Some aspects of the event will go past the above window, but read on for more information.

How to Catch a Shiny Starly in Pokemon Go

As mentioned above, Starly will appear in the overworld more frequently during the event hours. It’s been proven that the chances of finding a Shiny version of the spotlight Pokemon is increased during Community Days so this will be the perfect time to catch as many as you can to add to your Pokemon Go shiny list .

To increase the chances of finding one, we recommend popping an Incense to have more Starly gather towards your area. This is more effective if you are walking and not just sitting on the couch – we know that’s a bummer. It’s also better to travel where PokeStops and Gyms are as Pokemon tend to congregate in these areas.

As for what Shiny Starly looks like, it’s a bit different from its usual counterpart. No longer will it be the black, white and light brown but instead will have a more orangey-brown look. Believe us, you’ll notice the difference when you come across it, but if you don’t there is always the Shiny symbol next to Starly’s name to help give it away.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to get Staraptor with Gust in Pokemon Go

Staraptor is one of the most powerful regional bird Pokemon in the franchise with access to moves that other Flying types don’t normally get. However, in Pokemon Go, the Normal and Flying-type will get an upgrade in the form of an exclusive Fast Attack.

Evolving Staravia, Starly’s evolution, into Staraptor between the hours of 11 a.m. local time and 4 p.m. local time will have the Flying-type know the move Gust. As fans of Pidgeot know, Gust is the best Flying-type Fast Attack in the game. It has a formidable 16 power in trainer battles (25 power in Gyms and raids) and can gain energy very quickly.

Trainers will need 25 Candy to evolve Starly into Staravia and another 100 Candy to evolve into Staraptor. Be sure to use Pinap Berries to double the number of Candy earned for each Starly caught.

Also, this bonus isn’t exclusive to Starly caught during the event. If you have a Starly/Staravia with high stats from months ago, be sure to evolve it to get the exclusive move.

In-Game Bonuses for Starly Community Day in Pokemon Go

Each Community Day brings special in-game bonuses that help trainers earn the in-game currency needed to make the most of the event. Here are the various bonuses trainers can earn during the Pokemon Go Starly Community Day:

Trainers will earn 3 times the experience for catching Pokemon

Trainers will earn double the candy for catching Pokemon

Double the chance to receive Starly Candy XL from catching Starly

Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours

One additional special trade up to five hours after the event for up to three a day

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

Snapshots have a chance for a special encounter

In addition, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, Staravia will appear in Four-Star Raids. Defeating these Staravia will cause Starly to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes.

