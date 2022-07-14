Biodiversity abounds at the Avian & Exotic Animal Clinic in Indianapolis

Not every veterinarian wants to work with dangerous exotic animals. But Crystal Matt isn’t every veterinarian. She loves treating raptors with long claws and giant snakes among others.

Matt works as an avian medicine resident at Avian & Exotic Animal Clinic of Indianapolis. The facility employs the state’s only board-certified avian and exotic mammal specialists and works to train more through their residency program.

The clinic brings residents from around the world and focuses on staying on the cutting edge of exotic animal care. “We get people from so many different universities and even different countries that we are constantly being exposed to new ideas and new approaches,” Matt said.

Matt says she enjoys the diverse animals she gets to work with. “Working with exotics means that I see a huge variety of different animals every day, rather than just cats or dogs,” she said. “It's an extra challenge knowing all of the species variations, and it adds fun and excitement to the day."

While not everyone is cut out for this line of veterinary care, Matt says people who enjoy variety and have few animal fears would make a good exotic vet.

“Extra points for people good at MacGyver-ing things and improvisation, as most of our medical tools are not made for exotics,” Matt said.

Matt is a pet parent to a bunny she treated, cockatiel, corn snake and bearded dragon.