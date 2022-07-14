ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Biodiversity abounds at the Avian & Exotic Animal Clinic in Indianapolis

By Michelle Pemberton, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOVAW_0gfHRZSn00

Not every veterinarian wants to work with dangerous exotic animals. But Crystal Matt isn’t every veterinarian. She loves treating raptors with long claws and giant snakes among others.

Matt works as an avian medicine resident at Avian & Exotic Animal Clinic of Indianapolis. The facility employs the state’s only board-certified avian and exotic mammal specialists and works to train more through their residency program.

The clinic brings residents from around the world and focuses on staying on the cutting edge of exotic animal care. “We get people from so many different universities and even different countries that we are constantly being exposed to new ideas and new approaches,” Matt said.

Matt says she enjoys the diverse animals she gets to work with. “Working with exotics means that I see a huge variety of different animals every day, rather than just cats or dogs,” she said. “It's an extra challenge knowing all of the species variations, and it adds fun and excitement to the day."

While not everyone is cut out for this line of veterinary care, Matt says people who enjoy variety and have few animal fears would make a good exotic vet.

“Extra points for people good at MacGyver-ing things and improvisation, as most of our medical tools are not made for exotics,” Matt said.

Matt is a pet parent to a bunny she treated, cockatiel, corn snake and bearded dragon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Indy Shorts feature 2 area films

The idea for “Toboggan ‘Bout Town” started with a text of a movie idea that Rocky Walls received. “My friend Geoff Davis, who I know from working together on various projects in our beloved community of Noblesville, told me the following story and invited us to join them for the ride,” said Walls, a Fishers resident who is the director of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media. “Three years ago, Davis organized a community toboggan build at the Hamilton East Public Library, where he was artist-in-residence. A hundred people joined in, assisting six craftspeople, to create two traditional American toboggans.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Oinking Acres named Indy’s Best Farm Experience

Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Brownsburg has been voted as Indy’s Best Farm Experience. “It’s exciting. It helps us spread our mission that we take in farm animals that are in need,” said cofounder Adele Head. The animals at the sanctuary are usually taken from...
BROWNSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
indyschild.com

Blackberry Festival Returns to Wild Blackberry Farms July 23

If your family enjoys fresh blackberries, live music, and homemade treats, this festival is for you. Wild Blackberry Farms’ second annual Blackberry Festival is returning to the farm on July 23, 2022. Quick Details about Wild Blackberry Farms Blackberry Festival:. Location: Wild Blackberry Farms – 10728 S 700 W,...
FORTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana Black Expo’s free summer concert draws huge crowd downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival drew in hundreds Friday to downtown Indianapolis, bringing people together for a free concert. The crowd of attendees lined the American Legion Mall from the area near Michigan Street, where the stage was set, all the way back to the Indianapolis Public Library […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy trio brings sneaker convention to Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, three young men from Indy's west side will be hosting their fourth annual sneaker convention, hoping to draw in sneaker lovers from all over. Owen Ezell, Tyler Smith and Dustin Cronnon formed Central Kicks as a way to further their interest in sneakers that started in middle school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Different Animals#Snake
WISH-TV

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering serves authentic Mexican food

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering is a family-owned and run mobile food restaurant with the goal of serving the people of Indianapolis. Co-owners, Luis Alejandro Ramirez and Luis Arturo Ramirez, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their authentic Mexican food. Find Las Tortugas Food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
indianapolismonthly.com

Monroe Lake Cabins Offer Fun On Dry Land

BROWN COUNTY cabins get all the love, but it’s time Monroe County got on your radar. The rentals around Monroe Lake come with the advantage of being within shouting distance from the three public beaches at the state’s largest body of water. And as lovely as it is to dip in those cool waters, this hideaway just south of Bloomington has plenty more to offer.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Keeping You and Your Family Safe During the Johnson County Fair

The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair runs from July 17 – 23, 2022 – and as thousands of people pack the fairgrounds in Franklin, one of the concerns is keeping everyone safe. With recent high-profile public shootings across the U.S. – and with Johnson County included as a part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area – measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone who is attending the fair.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy