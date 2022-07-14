ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House of the Dragon showrunners reveal the most important character in the Game of Thrones prequel

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j56xo_0gfHRMEa00
(Image credit: HBO)

According to House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, there's one character in the Game of Thrones prequel whose role is more important than the rest. That role belongs to Emma D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Rhaenyra is the oldest child of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and she's married to Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), her uncle – this is Westeros, after all. Viserys names his daughter as the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but things get complicated when the king conceives a male heir, splitting the family in two over the matter of succession.

"She is someone who's pushing at the edges of womanhood and has a really decisive, interrogative eye for how gender affects power, affects how one may occupy space, affects even the right to construct one's life," D'Arcy said in a recent interview with EW (opens in new tab).

"She is a person who feels at odds with the way that she is read by the world... It's like she has a doppelgänger. The doppelgänger is Rhaenyra born male, who has access to all the things that she craves and feels to be hers."

Set around 200 years before the events of the original HBO series, House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen and the famed Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke round out the main cast, as members of House Hightower and House Velaryon, the other big players at that time in Westeros' history.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other most exciting new TV shows coming our way this year and beyond.

Today's best HBO Max deals

HBO Max with Ads

(opens in new tab)

$9.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at HBOMax (opens in new tab)

HBO Max Ad-Free

(opens in new tab)

$14.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at HBOMax (opens in new tab)

  • (opens in new tab)

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

George R. R. Martin Warns Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Novels Are Very Different from Story on TV

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin just clarified that his upcoming novels are moving “further and further away” from the events of his saga as depicted in HBO’s TV show which ran from 2011 to 2019. The sixth and seventh “A Song of Ice and Fire” series installments are respectively titled “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Eve Best
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Targaryen#Dragon#Game Of Thrones#Showrunners#Prequel#Hbo#House Hightower
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

David Chase Says Tony Sirico Was the Only ‘Sopranos’ Actor to Successfully Demand Dialogue Be Changed

In the days following Tony Sirico’s death, the cast and crew of “The Sopranos” have come out in droves to remember the man forever known as Paulie Walnuts. Sirico’s acting talents and sense of humor have been widely celebrated, but “Sopranos” creator David Chase wants fans to know that Sirico was also a natural writer. Chase revealed that Sirico was the only actor who ever convinced the showrunner to alter a script, in a new interview with Vulture.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy