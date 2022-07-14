MTM On The Road: Exploring Mesick’s Northern Lavender Alpaca Fest

If you love lavender and alpacas, you’re in luck.

Northern Lavender in Mesick is celebrating it’s first ever Alpaca Fest this weekend!

From July 16-17, you can enjoy family activities, an artisan market, alpaca farm tours, and of course—a wide variety of lavender products.

For their full schedule of events, visit here.

Join Lauren and Tyler as they explore everything Northern Lavender has to offer and make some new alpaca friends this morning!