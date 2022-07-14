ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesick, MI

MTM On The Road: Exploring Mesick’s Northern Lavender Alpaca Fest

By Lauren Creighton
 4 days ago
If you love lavender and alpacas, you’re in luck.

Northern Lavender in Mesick is celebrating it’s first ever Alpaca Fest this weekend!

From July 16-17, you can enjoy family activities, an artisan market, alpaca farm tours, and of course—a wide variety of lavender products.

For their full schedule of events, visit here.

Join Lauren and Tyler as they explore everything Northern Lavender has to offer and make some new alpaca friends this morning!

9&10 News

Fife Lake Crisis Residential Home Opens to Help Kids’ Struggling With Mental Health

After months of searching for staff and finalizing details, Fife Lake is home to a new Crisis Residential Home that is now accepting patients. “This is essentially the first in the area like this. That was a challenge,” says Beacon Specialized Living VP of Operations, Roxanne Goldammer. “We have been able to hire some staff that are very excited to help the youth in our area. We’ve been able to train them not only for Beacon’s provider services, which we have adult homes as well as children, but this home mimics a home down in Lansing called Sandhurst.”
FIFE LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Deer habitat improvement grants available for landowners

REGION – Landowners with property in Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties who want to create deer habitat are invited to apply by Aug. 1 for Michigan Department of Natural Resources funding. The DNR’s Deer Private Land Assistance Network grant program supports habitat improvement projects on...
ALPENA, MI
