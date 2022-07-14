First Tallahassee music park opens on FAMU Way. Here's what it looks – and sounds – like.

People ages 8 to 80 will be able to make music at the new Red Hills Rhythm musical parklet along FAMU Way.

The Red Hills Rhythm volunteer Community Catalyst team officially unveiled the park Wednesday at Coal Chute Pond Park, part of the Capital Cascades Trail. The area includes multiple musical percussion instruments free to the public and is Tallahassee's first music park.

The catalyst team, a part of the Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI), reached out to children at Gilchrist Elementary and Pineview Elementary for drawings and inspiration for the project.

The park is designed to work for people of all ages and levels of musical experience. It includes a tutti, grand marimba table, thunder drums, pentatonic tempo and tubular bells. The instruments are also ADA accessible.

"That's what we made this for – for any walk of life to come up and use it," said Betsy Couch, KCCI executive director.

Tallahassee's history of music also influenced the design of the park, said Tatiana Daguillard, a member of the team. She said the creators kept in mind a wide spectrum of music, from university ensembles to jazz, when working on the project over the last three years.

Enclaves at College Town, OliverSperry Renovation, Mike and Judy Pate and Tim Hare sponsored the space. The opening of the park follows the opening of the Coal Chute Pond Park and the FAMU Way Skateable Park last month.

Couch said she is most proud of the park's appeal to everyone.

"This is a one-of-a-kind space in Tallahassee where we can celebrate the musician that's in all of us," Couch said.

Contact Chasity Maynard cmaynard@tallahassee.com or @chasitymaynard0 on Twitter.