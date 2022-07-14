ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mercy seat

By Celia M. Hastings
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
“Make a mercy seat of pure gold … There I will meet with you.”

Exodus 25:17, 22 New Revised Standard Version

Moses led the people in building a portable worship center known as a tabernacle according to directions received from God. Inside the tabernacle was the holy place with a curtain around the holy of holies which housed the ark of the covenant. The ark contained a golden urn holding manna, Aaron’s rod that budded, and the tablets of the covenant. The cover of the ark was made of pure gold, with gold cherubim on either end, wings touching in the center. The place between the cherubim was “the mercy seat” — God’s throne and presence among the people.

On the day of atonement, the high priest entered the holy of holies and sprinkled the blood of a sacrificial bull on the mercy seat to atone for the sins of the people. God met the high priest at the mercy seat from which God’s mercy flowed. In this most precious act of grace, God drew near, communed and became “at one” with those who had been alienated.

In the New Testament, Jesus gave his lifeblood as a sacrifice to atone for the sins of all people. When Jesus gave up his spirit on the cross, the curtain around the holy of Holies was torn in two from top to bottom, making the mercy seat accessible to all.

This is good news –— because our country, our world is much in need of mercy. Divine mercy still flows from the mercy seat to bless individuals, communities and nations. And those who have received mercy become conduits through which divine mercy flows to others — those who are suffering, oppressed, grieving, homeless, hungry, prisoners and all who are exploited.

Blessings flow to those who are merciful. As Jesus said, “...blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy.”

The reverend Celia M. Hastings has a masters degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”

