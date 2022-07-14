ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

Two-day Busker Fest to bring juggling, stilt walkers, magic and more to East Jordan

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
EAST JORDAN — A new two-day festival is set to take over East Jordan this weekend with juggling, stilt walking, magic and more.

The inaugural Up North Buskers Fest is slated to kick off this coming Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 bringing two days of family-friendly fun for all ages.

"I've been wanting to throw a festival in my hometown forever," said event organizer and busker Tom "Tommy Tropic" Petrie.

"The timing for all of this was perfect too with East Jordan's new waterfront with the walking bridge and little pavilion. The idea is to use all of this and have a stage and area at each end of the bridge," he said.

Petrie, a busker himself, has performed all across the country and holds three world records. He said he is excited for the upcoming festival and to be performing alongside other world-class performers.

"You'll see escapes, bed of nails, magic, human statues, face painting and so much more," he said.

Some of the lineup for the two-day event includes acrobats Dustin Hejka and Steve Evans, juggling and escapes with escape artist Chet Mitchell, trained dogs with Birdie MacClaine, a "Yooper Circus," Crazy Richard the "Madd Juggler," and comedic stunt show.

The event's afternoons will also feature alternating shows every hour between the band shell in Veteran's Memorial Park and a stage area in West Side Park. This, according to Petrie, allows for the next act to set up while the other is performing.

Smaller walk-by performances will also be going continuously in the corners of the parks, and in the walking bridge pavilions with both performances and shows going on until after dark.

The event will also have a number of vendors, food trucks and a beer tent available for those of age or those wanting a snack or lunch throughout the day.

"My partners in the event and I just knew it was time to do something like this. We believe in the future of East Jordan," said Petrie.

"I'm excited for the event but most of all for that. A festival in my hometown that will hopefully bring some people downtown for a day of family-friendly fun. I hope it's a great experience for all and that people walk away with a good time and laugh," he said.

More information about the upcoming inaugural Up North Buskers Fest can be found online at Up North Busker Fest Facebook event page.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.

