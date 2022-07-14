Historical society to honor, celebrate Ephraim Shay with annual Shay Days

HARBOR SPRINGS — A family-friendly event is set to take over a portion of Harbor Springs while honoring and educating the public about one of the town's historic contributors.

The Harbor Area Historical Society will host its annual Shay Days from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 with two full days of history, educational offerings, and other family-friendly activities. The two-day event will revolve around and include bits on Ephraim Shay's innovations in locomotive design, logging, shipbuilding, waterworks construction and more.

"This is one of our longest running events and a two-day festival where we celebrate Shay's impact on Harbor Springs," said the historical society's programming coordinator Beth Wemigwase.

"He's best known for being inventive and inventing a new type of locomotive engine and so we will be focusing a lot of the event on that with train models in Shay Park while touching on other things he did for the city," she said.

This year's Shay Days actually kicks off on Thursday, July 14, with a lecture —“Shay: Steam and Steel" — presented by Wemigwase. The lecture explores Shay’s early life, inventions and profound impact on Harbor Springs and starts at 5:30 p.m. at the History Museum and costs $10 per person.

Friday and Saturday are the two main days of the event and will feature children's crafts, mini golf, sailboat races and more. Demonstrations on how artesian wells and log- hauling methods from the 1880s will also be running.

Kids who answer Shay trivia questions also get to shoot the “Shay Shot” slingshot at five-gallon buckets for a chance to win an engineer’s cap, which they can decorate in the craft area.

"We also have all sorts of smaller events going on within Shay Days with walking tours, the lecture and will even have 'Ephraim Shay' there himself with a special birthday celebration with cake, as he would be turning 183 this year," said Wemigwase.

Admission for Shay Days is free, although donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Harbor Springs Area Historical Society’s fundraising campaign to develop and preserve a historical corridor at the eastern approach to Main Street, including creation of a Shay House Innovation Museum and new exhibit installations in the History Museum.

To register for the Thursday evening lecture or walking tours, or to find more information about Shay Days, call the Historical Society at (231) 526-9771 or visit online at www.HarborSpringsHistory.org .

