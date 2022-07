Followers of Nashville rock will recognize Buick Audra's name. She’s one-half of the phenomenally melodic heavy-rock duo Friendship Commanders, and has been an outspoken activist on a variety of issues, in her music and elsewhere. Friendship Commanders is a partnership that dates back many years, but Audra grew up in a musical family, started playing very young and released a few solo records during the Aughts and early 2010s.

