Petoskey school board schedules three superintendent interviews

PETOSKEY — The search for the next Public Schools of Petoskey superintendent has advanced to the interview stage.

Next week, three candidates will meet with the district’s board of education for an initial interview. According to a press release from the district, 10 people applied for the position.

More: What's next? Petoskey school board sets new path following superintendent resignation

More: Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

The interviews are open to the public and will take place during special meetings of the board on July 18 and 20. All interviews will be in the Petoskey Middle School media center, 801 Northmen Dr.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, the board will interview Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, superintendent of New Buffalo Area Schools.

On Wednesday, July 20, the board will interview Lisa Jacobs, executive director of community services/Early College coordinator for Rockford Public Schools, at 5:30 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the board will interview Mark Brenton, superintendent of Bellaire Public Schools.

Second round interviews are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

More: Petoskey Schools superintendent Chris Parker resigns amid district culture report and evaluation

More: Consultant: 90% of Public Schools of Petoskey staff interviewed find culture 'broken'

The previous superintendent, Chris Parker, resigned in May after a report found 90 percent of district staff believed the culture to be “broken,” and an evaluation concluded that Parker had been “minimally effective” in his role as superintendent.

Petoskey Middle School Principal Jon Wilcox has been serving as acting superintendent since then.

The Public Schools of Petoskey has been assisted in the search by John Scholten, a former Petoskey superintendent, with the Michigan Leadership Institute.

Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey school board schedules three superintendent interviews